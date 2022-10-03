North Scott students see success at spring science fairs

North Scott junior high and high school students saw consistent success at science fairs last spring, namely at state-level competitions.

Students attended two Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair qualifiers last March, the Eastern Iowa State Fair and State Science and Technology Fair. Participants were tasked with creating and presenting a research project.

Projects are judged based on creativity, skill and effort, use of scientific method and engineering goals, presentation style and ability to work as a team for group project entries.

Freshman Sydney Groene and Ava Urbain were finalists at the Eastern Iowa Science Fair, the first to covet the honor in North Scott history. The two were then interviewed for the Regeneron international competition in Atlanta, GA.

Also last March, North Scott students participated in the Iowa FFA Agriscience competition in Ames, which centered on the following areas: animal systems, environment services and natural resource systems, food products and processing systems, plant systems, power and structural technical systems and social systems.

8th-grader Ryan Squires and 7th-grader Jorge Azuela were North Scott's State Science and Technology Fair participants.

Squires was named Honorable Mention in Earth and Environmental Sciences and won the NASA Earth Systems Science Project Award at the competition.

This year, North Scott’s State Science Fair individual participants were Ryan Squires and Jorge Azuela. Team research projects included 8th-graders Cael Mess and Marlayna Cockshoot, 8th-graders Taylor Crain and Emma Handley, Urbain and Groene and senior Taylor Mayhue and sophomore Cole Wessel.

All six projects were selected as Iowa FFA State Champions and all earned the opportunity to compete at the National FFA Agriscience Fair.