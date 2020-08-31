North Scott superintendent has contracted the coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A number of North Scott Community School District’s employees and students have been quarantined because of potential off-campus exposure to the coronavirus, and the superintendent has tested positive for COVID-19.

Six staff and a number of students were potentially exposed in the last week outside of school, and the resulting contact tracing led to the sophomore football team and 13 other high school students being quarantined as well because of potential exposure, according to a district news release.

Superintendent Joe Stutting was also in quarantine after exposure on Aug. 22 at an outdoor event. His test result came back positive on Saturday, the release stated.

“Because of our protocols, we were able to minimize the number of students who needed to be quarantined,” said Stutting, who is working from home.

Classes started on Aug. 24, and in the days before, Stutting said there was an employee and about a dozen students quarantined at that time because of COVID-19 concerns. Their exposure to the illness also occurred outside of school functions.