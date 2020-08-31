North Scott superintendent has contracted the coronavirus

A number of North Scott Community School District’s employees and students have been quarantined because of potential off-campus exposure to the coronavirus, and the superintendent has tested positive for COVID-19.
Six staff and a number of students were potentially exposed in the last week outside of school, and the resulting contact tracing led to the sophomore football team and 13 other high school students being quarantined as well because of potential exposure, according to a district news release.
Superintendent Joe Stutting was also in quarantine after exposure on Aug. 22 at an outdoor event. His test result came back positive on Saturday, the release stated.
“Because of our protocols, we were able to minimize the number of students who needed to be quarantined,” said Stutting, who is working from home.
Classes started on Aug. 24, and in the days before, Stutting said there was an employee and about a dozen students quarantined at that time because of COVID-19 concerns. Their exposure to the illness also occurred outside of school functions.
Stutting said Monday that there are other staff and some students who have had positive tests, but he could not say how many.
The quarantines had not altered school operations — the district was using substitutes in some cases and some of the quarantined staff were also working from home, Stutting said.
School districts in Iowa had the choice to begin classes this year either fully in-person, or to have a mixed in-person/online instruction model. Families could choose fully online learning regardless of the model chosen by their districts.
North Scott chose the 100% in-person model.
Stutting said that the district was still using that model as of Monday, but if it was to continue to do so, everyone in and out of the school setting should be following safety guidelines recommended to slow the coronavirus’ spread, including using face coverings, social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene.
“We all have to do our part,” he said.
Stutting also said North Scott was also continuing to work with the health department to monitor the extent of the pandemic regionally as well.
