Rhinoceros. Lieutenant. Stethoscope. Aitch (as in the letter, H).
Those are examples of words that stood out to participants in the North South Foundation (NSF) of the Quad-Cities' final spelling bee Sunday, a culminating event for several regional contests hosted by the organization this year.
The NSF is a non-profit devoted to providing scholarships and other resources to high-achieving — but financially needy — students in India, doing the same for U.S. students through annual educational contests, or "bees," including: spelling, vocabulary, math, science, geography, history, essay writing, brain and public speaking.
Aishani Sinha, a fourth-grader at Hopewell Elementary School in Bettendorf, said competing in the spelling bee helps her in school.
"Like for my essays at school, I have more of a variety of words I can use," she said. "I definitely did better this year than in my other year (in the spelling bee), so I feel pretty proud of myself."
People are also reading…
Broken into junior and senior-level contests, participants had to spell 25 words in the written portion of the spelling bee before moving to a six-round oral competition. Judges determine the winners based on how many words are spelled correctly in both written and oral categories.
Despite the competition, the NSF promotes the slogan "We're all winners," which is a motivational message for Sinha.
"If you get a word wrong, no one will really judge you," she said. "Everyone here is just really nice."
Nitin Vishwakarma, the NSF Quad-Cities chapter director, said 65 students participated in this year's spelling bee, and 15 to 20 competed in the other bees.
The 2023 contests featured some changes over prior years, including the return to pre-pandemic venues.
"We came back from virtual to in-person, which is more valuable to the kids, getting them more exposure," Vishwakarma said. "The second big change we've (NSF) done is the Learning Journey Award program … that's a new thing they've introduced, just to encourage the kids."
The Learning Journey Awards recognize the top scorers at each grade level, aiming to be more fair and inclusive to younger students. Various grade levels compete in each contest, and higher grade-levels typically win the most awards.
Sinha won the fourth-grade Learning Journey Award for the 2023 regional math and science bees.
Vishwakarma's daughter, Diya, a senior at Moline High School, was one of the lead volunteer event organizers. She participated in several NSF contests from fifth grade to eighth, also competing in a public speaking bee as a sophomore.
"That inspired me to join my high school speech team, and I did go to State this year for speech," Diya said. "This organization has really helped me. It's been a really good part of my life."
When she was in sixth grade, she advanced to NSF's National Spelling Bee in Houston, Texas — something Diya and her dad said was an impactful, standout experience.
"I used to be very introverted when I was growing up," she said. "But I kind of grew up and became extroverted, and I talk a lot. The organization really helped me bring a change to my personality. Now, throughout high school, I was in a bunch of clubs and, like, talking in front of people wasn't my strong suit, but I kind of did that."
Personality-building is a key goal for the NSF, Vishwakarma said.
"This kind of competition is basically helping kids to build a better personality, be a better person and be in a competitive world," she said.
Her brother, Laye, a seventh-grader at Wilson Middle School in Moline, was a three-year veteran coming into the spelling bee.
"It's really fun to join," he said. "The first time (you compete), it can be scary. But, the more times you do it, the more you will get used to it."
Having gone through the gauntlet herself, Diya hopes the NSF contests impact current participants like it did for her.
"I like to organize things for the benefit of them, because the youth are our future," she said.
An awards ceremony for each 2023 regional contest followed the spelling bee. Moline junior Marley Haley — Miss Quad-Cities Teen 2023 — and Rushi Patel, president of the Friends of India Association, Quad-Cities, which sponsored the event, were on stage to help present awards.
A full list of award-winners can be found on the NSF website at https://northsouth.org/public/USContests/RegionalPlacements.