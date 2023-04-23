Non-spellers weigh in

Though sixth-graders Vanya Shah and Antara Gupta — who attend Riverdale Heights Elementary School and Wilson Middle School, respectfully — didn't compete in the spelling bee, they had their fair share of other NSF contests this year.

Shah, who did the math bee this year, took it as a learning experience.

"It was really hard for me, because there were people in higher grades than me," she said. "I learned I need to be a little bit more prepared. I was prepared, but I just didn't know what to expect, since there were people in like, ninth and tenth grade."

Gupta also competed in the math bee, alongside public speaking. She most looked forward to, "the friendly competition."

"I wasn't really looking forward to the prizes, I was just looking forward to actually participating," Gupta said. "I've done it a couple of years before, but because of COVID we had this gap, so it was a really good, refreshing memory."