NorthPark and SouthPark malls to host "Back-to-School Give Back” this weekend

OLIVIA ALLEN

NorthPark Mall & SouthPark Mall are collaborating with Bethany for Children & Families to host the "Back-to-School Give Back” to help local kids in need start the new school year strong.

The campaign will collect much-needed new or gently worn denim clothing and monetary donations to help local in-need or underprivileged kids kick off the new school year.

NorthPark Mall will collect donations in its Center Court on Saturday.

SouthPark Mall will collect donations in its Center Court the following Saturday, Aug. 13.

All donors will receive “thank you” retail coupons while supplies last.