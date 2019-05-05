This year’s Thomas Jefferson Elementary Jubilee was different, and perhaps a bit more bittersweet.
The end-of-year celebration, a tradition that's existed on and off since the 1950s, ended with Saturday's party, as the school prepares to merge with Mark Twain Elementary next school year.
For the last hurrah, PTA President Heather Wade said the Jubilee was expanded to more of the community, including alumni and parents whose children long ago passed through K-5 school. “It’s a celebration of the Jefferson community and history,” she said.
The weekend’s celebrations were also to raise funds for a legacy scholarship, on top of the $15,000 of PTA funds Wade said have already been invested. The fate of the rest of the PTA funds are set to be discussed at the end of May.
One attendee, Ed Waligora, was principal of the elementary school in the early 1980s, before taking the principal job at Grant Wood Elementary. He and his wife, Sue Waligora, wanted their great-granddaughter — now 14 years old — to go back to her elementary school one last time.
“It seems so sad to leave a well-established school, but it’s special to move into a new building, too,” he said.
The saga surrounding the closure of Thomas Jefferson was often bitter. The school board unanimously approved to close it and merge with Mark Twain in August, and in April the board rejected a petition — mostly from Jefferson parents — to rename the merged school, which will be on the current Mark Twain property.
Those decisions were still fresh in the mind of some attendees, including Terry Heyl and his wife, Amber Jennett. Heyl attended Jefferson and, years later, moved back so his kids could go to the same school. When they decided to move again, they found another house in the same neighborhood.
While Heyl's 17-year-old prepared for prom during the Jubilee on Saturday, and the next-oldest is a Jefferson student, the couple’s two youngest never made it through the doors of the school.
“I just like the small-knit neighborhood here. There’s nothing else like it,” Heyl said. “… I”m not happy about the school closing.”
Still, Jubilee attendees were mostly optimistic about the future of the neighborhood.
“It’s a shame to lose it, but just because we’re losing our school doesn’t mean we lose our community,” Jennett said.
What makes the neighborhood so involved, besides the nature of being a small, one-section school, is that “[other parents] ask you to help,” resident Joanna Doerder said. “These parents pound the pavement.”
Doerder’s two sons — 2 and 4 years old — are too young to have gone to Jefferson, but Doerder has already gotten involved with the school.
“It’s the tradition started here by the past PTAs. It’s cultivated purposefully,” she said. “I wasn’t involved before I had kids, but when you have kids, they start to pull you in.”
“We’re kind of an island out here,” said Amy Swearingen, whose children attended Jefferson several years ago. “... You can’t hide.”
One positive, Doerder said, is that the administration's recommended buyer for the Jefferson property, Applestone Homes, will give residents bigger housing options in the neighborhood, which now consists of a lot of smaller ranch homes.
“People will make do in a small house forever because they love the neighborhood,” she said. “... That’ll give some families some options once they grow out of it.
“We’re proactively taking steps to keep up the level of involvement. People are committed to maintaining the neighborhood — and that’s a city issue, not even a school issue.”