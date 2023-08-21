Editor’s Note: This is the first in a three-part series on how Iowa’s open enrollment policy has impacted Quad-Cities schools over the past five years.

Iowa’s open enrollment laws have undergone a makeover in recent years, ultimately allowing for easier, quicker student movement across school districts.

Iowa Quad-Cities students choosing open enrollment have increased by about 33% over the past five years, even while the overall local enrollment has decreased by 2.6%.

In June, 2022, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds eliminated the prior March 1 open enrollment deadline — effectively allowing Iowa families to open enroll their children into any Iowa school district at any time.

Before that, students and families could only open enroll before the deadline if a family was moving, a student was being bullied or for other specific circumstances.

A little over a year prior, Reynolds also put an end to voluntary diversity plans, which five Iowa school districts, including Davenport, used to deny open enrollment requests out of their districts for the subsequent school year in order to balance student diversity.

Here’s how the local numbers changed:

Due to the newness of these policies, many Iowa Quad-Cities school leaders say enrollment trends have yet to fully emerge.

Still, they’ve now had a year to grapple with these laws’ immediate impact, also reflecting on area students’ movement over the past five years.

Davenport district loses most students to open enrollment

Davenport has shown the greatest loss of students, starting at 425 in 2018-19. Those net losses increased to 790 students in 2022-23. The number of students leaving the district that year represents about 6% of the student population.

In the 2018-2019 school year, Davenport enrolled 14,625 students. This year, enrollment totaled 13,372.

Davenport enrollment highlights:

Davenport had 22 fewer students open enroll out in 2019-2020 than the prior school year.

After losing its voluntary diversity plan, Davenport’s total number of students open enrolling out jumped by 178 from the 2020-2021 school year.

Last school year, Davenport lost an additional 152 students to open enrollment.

Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the district’s “data drastically changed,” in part due to Iowa’s changes to open enrollment laws.

First noting school choice, he also views these changes to law as “making (school) districts compete.”

Bettendorf shows biggest gains; has to deny students due to space limits

Bettendorf schools have consistently led Quad-Cities schools with around 15% of its student body open enrolling into the school district. But the district is seeing an increase in resident students leaving through open enrollment.

Bettendorf enrollment highlights:

Bettendorf showed a net gain of 589 students in 2018-19, which decreased to 362 students in 2022-23.

Despite pulling the most students in via open enrollment, Bettendorf’s total enrollment has decreased by approximately 4% since the 2018-2019 school year.

Bettendorf saw its highest number of students open enrolling in — 726 total — in the 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 school years.

At one Bettendorf school, Superintendent Michelle Morse said, about 17% of students either came in or went out this year — as of February — through a combination of open and new enrollment.

She also said the district’s certified enrollment has not seen significant changes.

“I would say those trends were already established,” Morse said. “It had less to do with any changes in law.”

She said Bettendorf is, “holding very stable,” from an enrollment standpoint, considering the lack of areas open for significant development in the district.

By law, Iowa school districts can only deny open enrollment requests into their district if there is insufficient classroom space.

“We really look at grade level by grade level, building by building to make sure we have appropriate space to accommodate the students,” Morse said.

School board policy typically sets classroom capacity limits for school districts, and some may work with outside firms, i.e. architects, demographers and other actors, to determine these numbers.

“From a secondary standpoint, we work through what we call a ‘loading average,’” Morse said of Bettendorf’s capacity limits. “We have to balance our staff with the number of students. So, on average at high school, we try to keep our class sizes at around 28-to-one and about the same for middle school.”

Last spring, Bettendorf schools had to deny open enrollment requests across all grade levels for the 2022-2023 school year due to insufficient space. Morse didn’t say how many open enrollment requests were denied.

“We want to make sure — for the students that are enrolled in our district, our resident students — that there’s room for them,” Morse said. “We also want to make sure that teachers can provide high quality, rigorous teaching.”

After losses, Pleasant Valley now shows net gain in students

Among Iowa Quad-Cities school districts, Pleasant Valley stands alone in experiencing a decrease in the percentage of students leaving via open enrollment.

Until this school year, Pleasant Valley was losing an average of approximately 357 students to open enrollment each year since the 2018-2019 school year.

That number dipped to 322 in 2022-23, while an increase of 48 students provided Pleasant Valley with its first net increase (eight students) in the past five years.

Pleasant Valley enrollment highlights include:

From 2018-2019 to 2021-2022, students coming into Pleasant Valley through open enrollment increased between seven and 19 students each year.

Ninety-three more students came into the district through open enrollment in 2022-23 than came in during the 2018-19 school year.

In the 2021-2022 school year, Pleasant Valley recorded a net loss of 74 students, though each year prior reflects an even bigger loss.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick of requests into our district,” Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz said. “We have a lot of families who are moving into our district; that’s number one.”

Noting these changes, he said resident Pleasant Valley students historically enrolling elsewhere may be due to the district’s close boundaries with Bettendorf.

Like Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley also had to deny open enrollment requests for the 2022-2023 school year — 24 above the 334 approved.

“With us being a growing district, we don’t have a lot of extra space within our classroom caps, or in some of our special programs,” Strusz said. “Unfortunately, there are times when we have to deny … because we just have insufficient classroom space.”

Still, he said the immediate impact of Iowa’s open enrollment changes was expected.

North Scott’s net gains nearly double in 2022-23

Compared to its Quad-City metro counterparts, North Scott’s open enrollment trends have remained relatively flat — but jumped from 6% to just under 9% for students coming in from this past school year, compared to 2021-2022.

North Scott enrollment trends:

Since the 2018-2019 school year, the district has averaged approximately 72 students open enrolling out.

Meanwhile, the district averaged approximately 162 students coming in via open enrollment through the 2021-2022 school year.

The net gain in open enrollment students nearly doubled in the past year for Pleasant Valley, going from 110 to 216 students coming into the district.

While district leaders are still determining enrollment trends, North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting did note legislative changes, such as dissolving Iowa’s voluntary diversity plans, as a potential factor.

“The fact that Davenport and the other five districts could no longer deny open enrollment has had a major impact on our new (open enrollment) numbers coming in,” he said. “But we’re too early on to really know if that will eventually become a trend.”

Stutting said North Scott has seen students coming in from surrounding rural areas, including Durant, DeWitt, Calamus-Wheatland, Camanche and Easton Valley, along with the occasional Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley student.

“There are lots of factors on why people choose open enrollment,” he said. “So it’d be hard to say why.”

