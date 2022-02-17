Orion anticipates construction bids; delays could set back school year

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion school district is planning a three-building construction project for this summer involving a new HVAC system at the middle school and new entryway configurations at the grade school and high school, along with new preschool classrooms and STEM labs at the grade school.

WHAT'S NEW: The school board will have bids for the project coming to them at their March 16 board meeting. Superintendent Joe Blessman told board members Wednesday that the final cost estimate was $5,150,000, but that includes a $250,000 contingency, and he hopes the final bids will be less than the $5.1 million figure. He said alternate bids included money for new high school windows that he felt were important. He noted the first set of doors at the high school would be removed and the office would be gutted and redone. The gym will see new bleachers and a stage curtain.

"It kind of brings it all together and buttons it all up," he added. At the grade school, the east blacktop will be fenced off to be taken out starting April 18 so that footings for the new classrooms can be poured.

WHAT'S NEXT: The first day of attendance for students next school year should be Aug. 16, but Blessman noted that could change if there are any major delays in construction and the district isn't cleared for occupancy. If school starts Aug. 16 and there are zero emergency days, the last day of school will be May 26, although Blessman added the district has to take off Election Day, which adds another day to the year.

