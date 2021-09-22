Orion approves $8M in new construction, refunding bonds

WHAT WE KNOW: In August, the Orion School Board held a public hearing on a proposed $5.5 million in bonds to be spent on school buildings. The money will be spent on a $2 million early-learning center and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab for C.R. Hanna Grade School, secured entryways at both the grade school and the high school, and a new HVAC project at the middle school. Because of other bonds being paid off, the new bonds can be assumed without raising the district's tax rate.

WHAT'S NEW: Board members on Wednesday approved the issuance of $5,461,300 in general obligation bonds and $2,503,400 in general obligation refunding bonds. The $5.5 million will be paid from property taxes. Interest rates range from 1.89% to 2.26% The refunding bonds will be paid through the district's 1-cent school facilities tax and will take almost a whole year off the end of the schedule.

WHAT'S NEXT: Parents Jennifer Norton and Hayley Voorhees asked the board questions about quarantining students. Norton asked what should be done to try to keep students in school every day. Superintendent Joe Blessman said the majority of the district's quarantines emanated from lunchtime. Voorhees suggested the district pass along to the state how few students who are quarantined actually get sick. "Something to help us and give us some additional relief," she said, noting a child at home for weeks, missing out on school, is "bored out of their mind." Blessman said the district might return to an early dismissal at 2 p.m. if a lot of students have to return to remote learning; he said he was aware of the impact that would have on parents with different bus drop-offs and day care changes. "I thought I'd mention it tonight if things would swing in the wrong direction," he added.