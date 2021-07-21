Orion board approves $5.5M bond "resolution of intent"

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion school district is looking at issuing bonds to meet its building needs, and last month the board tentatively endorsed $5.5 million worth of bonds to be paid off in nine years without raising the district's tax rate. It would be accomplished by a combination of refinancing existing bonds and paying off bonds this December that had annual payments of $700,000.

WHAT'S NEW: Board members approved a "resolution of intent" for $5.5 million worth of working cash bonds to be paid through the district's tax levy. As mentioned at the June board meeting, the $5.5 million bond issue would include $3.5 million in improvements at the grade school and $1 million for new HVAC units at the middle school. In addition, Kendall King, with King's Financial Consulting, spoke to the board about refinancing $2.4 million in 2014 bonds, giving them a choice of doing so now for a savings of $200,000 to $250,000 or waiting until the bonds are callable in December 2022. He noted in waiting, there is a risk that interest rates would go up and negate all savings, but if rates stay the same, the district could save $350,000 to $400,000 by waiting.