Orion board hears option for spreading bonds over 9 years

WHAT WE KNOW: Building projects totaling $7.8 million — not including a new fine arts auditorium — were presented to the school board in May. Bonding agent Kendall King told the school board last September that the district could borrow an additional $12.75 million without raising the current tax rate if the bonding capacity was maxed out for 20 years.
WHAT'S NEW: King presented three bonding options to the school board and noted that it will be a three-month process before bonds can be sold. The board did not take a vote but gave him an indication that they could support a total of $5.5 million worth of bonds to be paid off in nine years without raising the district's tax rate.
"Some of this could be paid by the county facilities sales tax as well," noted Superintendent Joe Blessman.
The $5.5 million sum would include $3.5 million in improvements at C.R. Hanna grade school and $1 million for new HVAC units at Orion Middle School. King said he would be looking for a total from the board next month for a "resolution of intent," but not necessarily what specifics the building plans would be for.
The following month a public hearing would be held on the bonds, with a petition if members of the public wanted to stop the district from issuing the bonds. The third month would see a sale resolution.
WHAT'S NEXT: Kindergarten teachers Jenna Serra and Alicia Bakener, first grade teacher Brooke Buchen and fourth grade teacher Holly Welborn addressed the board with a request for four first-grade sections for the coming school year rather than three.
To date, 66 students have enrolled in first grade. Buchen said that with COVID, the students have missed a lot. Serra said it's been "really challenging" to get students up to speed with a large part of the year being three days per week and some students attending remotely.
Welborn said as a parent of a first-grader, she has gotten tutoring for her own child, but she noted others won't have that advantage.
"Some students, the first time they're ever entering school is going to be first grade," she said. "If they don't get what they need in K, 1 and 2, they're going to struggle in fourth grade, so I'm very concerned."
Bakener said this year's kindergartners didn't get as much center time for hands-on activities as normal, and that's how they learn best. Blessman said he would have a recommendation for the number of first grade classrooms shortly.
"It's just not ideal numbers," he said. "If we had 75, it'd be easy, we'd have four sections."