Orion board hears option for spreading bonds over 9 years

WHAT WE KNOW: Building projects totaling $7.8 million — not including a new fine arts auditorium — were presented to the school board in May. Bonding agent Kendall King told the school board last September that the district could borrow an additional $12.75 million without raising the current tax rate if the bonding capacity was maxed out for 20 years.

WHAT'S NEW: King presented three bonding options to the school board and noted that it will be a three-month process before bonds can be sold. The board did not take a vote but gave him an indication that they could support a total of $5.5 million worth of bonds to be paid off in nine years without raising the district's tax rate.

"Some of this could be paid by the county facilities sales tax as well," noted Superintendent Joe Blessman.

The $5.5 million sum would include $3.5 million in improvements at C.R. Hanna grade school and $1 million for new HVAC units at Orion Middle School. King said he would be looking for a total from the board next month for a "resolution of intent," but not necessarily what specifics the building plans would be for.