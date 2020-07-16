Orion board stands pat on coach; approves reopening plan

WHAT WE KNOW: At its June 17 meeting, the Orion School Board declined to rehire Dan Diamond as head wrestling coach for the high school based on an incident at the state wrestling tournament.
WHAT'S NEW: Despite a show of support for Diamond that included eight speakers, a large crowd with many bearing posters and a petition signed by 2,047 people, the school board on Wednesday voted down a motion to rehire Diamond. Following a one-hour closed session, only board members Brandon Cooper and Julie Abbott voted in favor of rehiring Diamond.
Speakers were Bob Mitton, retired Orion teacher and wrestling coach; Thorian Twyner, former student — a four-time state placewinner and two-time state champion coached by Diamond — and current coach; Mitch Lee, parent; Ethan Meisenburg, student; D'Carla Meisenburg, parent; Bill Breedon, Aledo coach; Kurt Hessler, parent; and Jeff Garrett, Sherrard coach.
Breedon noted all three school administrators had recommended rehiring Diamond. He stressed advice from the Illinois Association of School Boards about letting school administrators handle day-to-day decisions based on their education, experience and integrity. "You don't have to agonize every day about these decisions," he told the board.
Ethan Meisenburg said that two final Orion wrestlers had competed by the time Diamond drank two beers. He said no one was wrestling by then and the students all sat with their parents and Diamond sat by himself. His mother said school board members weren't in a position to judge the coach because they've never been to a wrestling tournament.
"My son was never in danger,." she said. "I'm forever grateful for all the time and effort Dan has put into my three kids. Hen's known for shouting out to the kids on the mat, 'Confidence! You've got to have confidence!' He made them believe in themselves. It takes a village, and Dan is part of my village."
WHAT'S NEXT: The board approved COVID-19 procedures and an initial reopening plan after making an amendment that the plan was fluid and could change. The plan calls for student attendance at the schools Mondays through Thursdays with Fridays to be remote learning days, but Superintendent Joe Blessman mentioned the possibility of making Wednesday a deep-cleaning day with attendance days Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The plan incorporates many guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Blessman said a parent survey completed July 8 drew 454 responses, of which 301 said they would have their students return to school, 28 said no and 125 said they were not sure. High school teacher Andrew Lister also addressed the board about concerns for reopening the schools. Another meeting will be held July 20.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
