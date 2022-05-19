Orion grade school to pay less for reading curriculum

WHAT WE KNOW: Last month the Orion school board approved spending up to $200,000 on a new reading curriculum for C.R. Hanna grade school.

WHAT'S NEW: Grade school principal R.C. Lowe told the board Wednesday that the curriculum committee went back to its salesperson and asked what it might do to look at savings. Ultimately, the purchase of the new reading curriculum was trimmed to $111,000, plus $7,811 in shipping for 258 boxes worth of books.

"My team went back. I'm really proud of them," Lowe said. "I'm very proud of everyone, and that whole process was really streamlined."

WHAT'S NEXT: Building consultant Bill Bruce gave an update on the grade-school construction project that's already underway, adding new preschool rooms; new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classrooms; revamping the front entrance; and more work including taking out the old stage area and putting in two new rooms.

"Overall we're tracking where we need to be, and hopefully we'll continue to do that," Bruce said.

Also this summer, the middle school will get new HVAC units and the high school will get a remodeled front entrance and office area.

