Orion hears request for state tuition waivers

WHAT'S NEW: Sixth-grade teacher Jennifer Maertens presented a proposal to the board Wednesday requesting a tuition waiver, citing an increase in student enrollment and increased employee morale. She said 70 of 156 surveys of staff were returned and 86% agreed that tuition should be waived. Half of those who responded live outside the district, and she said she would anticipate that enrollment could increase by 40 to 60 students. Maertens allowed that the biggest argument against it would be that the district might end up incurring the cost of special ed services, but she said there was less than a 1% chance the district would incur that large cost of being placed in a separate school. School board President Peter Nedved said Maertens had given the board enough information to get started in a discussion. Superintendent Joe Blessman said his stance had always been that there was a risk to the taxpayers.