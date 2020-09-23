Orion High School principal wants to allow students space to learn on-site on remote days; worried about number of failing grades

WHAT'S NEW: High school principal Nathan DeBaillie sought board approval Wednesday to open up three large rooms at the high school only on Tuesdays and Thursdays to offer students structure and take away the distractions they find at home. He said one-third of the student body or 109 students now have at least one failing grade, and he's sent out "senior failure letters" in September rather than waiting until February as is typical. He expressed concern about the graduation rate and also said if lots of students, for example, repeat math classes next year, they'll end up with "class sections that are really unpredictable." Attendance would be voluntary. Board member Brandon Cooper expressed concern about the health risk. "I just have a feeling people are going to choose it just to choose it and they're going to take advantage of it." With most of the board approving, DeBaillie said he planned to start the Tuesday/Thursday schedule on Sept. 29.