Orion hires new principal, seats new school board

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion is seeing new faces with the April 6 election and the hiring of a new middle-school principal.

WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Wednesday hired Chad Banks III to be the new middle-school principal following the retirement this spring of Laura Nelson. A Moline native, Banks had been a middle-school teacher and most recently worked in Knoxville, as assistant principal/athletic director for three years and high school principal for the past 10 years.

He said Orion was a "perfect and natural place for me."

The board also hired a speech/language pathologist, Emalee Clayton. Newcomer Heather Hoftender and incumbent Aaron Kayser took their oaths of office as board members, and the board set a May 12 deadline to receive resumes from prospective candidates to fill a third board seat. Candidates cannot be from Western Township. Peter Nedved was named school board president again, and Kim Nightingale was named vice president. Julie Abbott is the board secretary.