Orion hires new principal, seats new school board

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion is seeing new faces with the April 6 election and the hiring of a new middle-school principal.
WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Wednesday hired Chad Banks III to be the new middle-school principal following the retirement this spring of Laura Nelson. A Moline native, Banks had been a middle-school teacher and most recently worked in Knoxville, as assistant principal/athletic director for three years and high school principal for the past 10 years.
He said Orion was a "perfect and natural place for me."
The board also hired a speech/language pathologist, Emalee Clayton. Newcomer Heather Hoftender and incumbent Aaron Kayser took their oaths of office as board members, and the board set a May 12 deadline to receive resumes from prospective candidates to fill a third board seat. Candidates cannot be from Western Township. Peter Nedved was named school board president again, and Kim Nightingale was named vice president. Julie Abbott is the board secretary.
WHAT'S NEXT: Superintendent Joe Blessman will contact Kings Financial about whether the board should refinance the district's existing bonds, a one-month effort, or float a new bond issue, which takes three months. The rate on existing bonds is approximately 4.35% and they could be refinanced in the 2s. The district could opt to build a new preschool facility rather than renovate existing classrooms at C.R. Hanna with either option; that choice has not been made yet. The master plan is to be done by the May board meeting when the architect is slated to come and talk to the board.
Blessman also said the district paid its February natural gas bill of $102,000 — compared with $8,300 the month before — with the skyrocketing price because of the winter storm in Texas and the fact utilities there had not followed advice and winterized.
"We are hoping there are some lawsuits for this negligence, and if there is, we could see a refund," Blessman said.