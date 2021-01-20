Orion likely to begin 5-day schedule Feb. 1

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion Superintendent Joe Blessman mentioned going from a three-day-a-week schedule to five days at the December school board meeting.
WHAT'S NEW: Board member Brandon Cooper advocated for waiting until March 1 when district staff will have had their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine — if not a bit longer for maximum efficacy — before resuming a five-day-a-week schedule. Cooper noted that teachers would have to take time to organize remote learning.
"Ideally, I think four days would be good, but I'm just one person," he said.
Board member Aaron Kayser said the fact some vaccines had been administered was a good thing, not a bad thing.
"That shouldn't kick the can down the road," he said.
Board member Karl Kane said he agreed with the superintendent's reasoning in December and the fact that staff had their first vaccine on Tuesday had only reinforced that opinion.
After the meeting, Blessman said he would enact the Feb. 1 start date unless something momentous happened in the interim.
WHAT'S NEXT: Longtime resident Tim Garrity and teacher Dan Diamond spoke to the board about the hiring and evaluation of coaches. Garrity asked whether coaches were supposed to be evaluated every year.
"I'm thinking we need to get that back on track," he said. He also pointed out that no one on the board had a degree in sports administration.
"Would that help the flow of things be more orderly or direct?" he asked.
Blessman explained the district's two athletic directors at the middle school and the high school are the ones who evaluate coaches, and the ADs answer to the building principals.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com