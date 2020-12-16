Orion looks to February to resume regular school days

WHAT WE KNOW: Students have attended school three days a week this past semester with Tuesdays and Thursdays being remote-learning days.

WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman said it's his intention to call for a return to five-day per week in-person learning as of Feb. 1. "I would like to give the month of January for all of that holiday contact to hopefully work its way out," he said. He noted surrounding school districts have had five-day-a-week attendance since August. He said Sherrard, with five-day attendance, has had no more students test positive for COVID-19 (47) than Orion, although Sherrard has 500 more students. He expressed concern for students' mental health in being isolated at home. "I'm more worried about (student) suicide than I am dying of COVID," he said. Board member Brandon Cooper said his concern was a teacher survey showing between 60% and 80% of the staff want to maintain the current hybrid schedule.