Orion looks to February to resume regular school days

WHAT WE KNOW: Students have attended school three days a week this past semester with Tuesdays and Thursdays being remote-learning days.
WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman said it's his intention to call for a return to five-day per week in-person learning as of Feb. 1. "I would like to give the month of January for all of that holiday contact to hopefully work its way out," he said. He noted surrounding school districts have had five-day-a-week attendance since August. He said Sherrard, with five-day attendance, has had no more students test positive for COVID-19 (47) than Orion, although Sherrard has 500 more students. He expressed concern for students' mental health in being isolated at home. "I'm more worried about (student) suicide than I am dying of COVID," he said. Board member Brandon Cooper said his concern was a teacher survey showing between 60% and 80% of the staff want to maintain the current hybrid schedule.
WHAT'S NEXT: The Orion Middle School has adapted a program of inner strength/mindfulness that can help students by focusing on calm, caring and curiosity. Middle school counselor Stacey Burgert and teacher Suzi Ferry presented the program to sixth-graders for 12 weeks over the first semester. In an anonymous evaluation, more than 80% of the students said they'd practiced mindfulness by themselves and over 85% said they planned on continuing to use it. Most had a better sense of well-being and felt less stressed and calmer. The students said they felt calmer, look forward to Mondays and when they did wake up at night, they could go to sleep faster. The women planned to expand the program to the seventh and eighth grades down the line, and give refresher courses next year.
School board members also adopted the final property tax levy of $6,775,100, which is up 4.7% over last year. The tax rate of $4.66 will remain the same as it has for the last two years. Total equalized assessed valuation is $160,500,000, up by 4% over last year's $154,250,000.
Teacher Dan Diamond addressed the board during public comments to ask five questions of current board members including whether they ever drank alcohol at a school board convention; one board member said he couldn't remember while others said they had not. Diamond was removed from his head coaching responsibilities after he drank a couple of beers at a state wrestling meet after his students had been returned to their parents' care. He said he was at the meeting representing a group of people.
