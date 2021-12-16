Orion makes progress on varied construction projects

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion School District has been initiating construction including preschool and STEM classrooms at the grade school, HVAC units at the middle school and new entry configurations at the grade school and the high school.
WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Wednesday voted 6-0 to hire Northwest Mechanical of Davenport to do the middle school HVAC work for $1,157,000. The original estimate was $1.1 million. Superintendent Joe Blessman noted the district is able to use $400,000 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding for the project. The board also hired Bruce Builders of Eldridge, Iowa as construction managers for the projects. They are expected to begin work as soon as next week, according to Blessman, who noted the tight timelines for completion.
WHAT'S NEXT: Board members and administrators reviewed the recent educational conference in Chicago. Board member Aaron Kayser said he learned it might be valuable to have a part-time communications coordinator to relay information to the greater community. He said the district should join a rural school association in order to have a voice in Springfield, and the district might also try to grow its own teachers. He also talked about partnering with the village to work on Orion's potential for growth. Board member Heather Hoftender said she learned about communicating with the community and how a student representative could be put on the school board. High school Principal Nathan DeBaillie said the school was waiting for a link to a website for students to anonymously report bullying or friends who are suicidal.