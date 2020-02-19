Orion may expand Lego Robotics to grade school

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion school district's middle school and high school Lego Robotics teams have been successful.

WHAT'S NEW: The three middle school Lego Robotics coaches — Brooke Bainbridge, Jen Maertens and Emily Walker — presented an overview of the program to the school board Wednesday and asked grade school principal R.C. Lowe if it might be expanded to the grade school. He said he would look at it and if the personnel materialized, he would probably start it at the fifth grade level.

The middle school coaches noted the school took in a trophy in 2012, the first year they participated, and they've sent at least one team to the state championship every year since then. This year's state-qualifying team comprised Braden Kincaid, Maggie Dochterman, Amelia DeBaillie, Dylan Manning, Morgan Thomas, Lexi Christensen, Kaitlyn Greenwood and Tate Schneider.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board accepted the resignation for reason of retirement of middle school principal Laura Nelson as of the end of the 2021-2022 school year. They hired Jim Goodwin as school psychologist for next year.