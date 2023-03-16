WHAT'S NEXT: Superintendent Joe Blessman said he's been getting asked when the open house will be held at C.R.Hanna grade school for the new STEM classroom and the new preschool room. He noted the area outside the new preschool has a flooded sidewalk when it rains ("it's kind of a mud pit") and the school has had to put a sump pump on the sidewalk. He said the open house will be held when landscaping gets finalized. The board also approved West Concrete bids for a $16,500 replacement sidewalk and portion of the high school parking lot, for a $12,000 sidewalk connecting the grade school to the middle school, and for $12,000 worth of new shower floors at the high school. Also approved was a Fine Line Design and Building Solutions bid for $11,270 for new ceilings in the freshman and sophomore hallways. "I know it'll make a difference and change the school atmosphere when the students come back in the fall," said board president Peter Nedved. A bid for new classroom doors at the high school was tabled because it came in at $300,000 and the estimate was $110,000; the school is seeking ways to trim the cost.