Orion prepares to issue $5.5M in bonds for schools

WHAT WE KNOW: In June, school board members indicated they could support $5.5 million in bonds for construction at the three school buildings to be paid off without raising the district's tax rate, as other bonds are being retired.
WHAT'S NEW: A public hearing was held on the $5.5 million in bonds that was preparatory to a sale resolution next month. The money will be spent on a $2 million early learning center and a new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab for C.R. Hanna Grade School, secured entryways at the grade school and the high school and a new $1 million HVAC system for the middle school with rooftop units. Board member Aaron Kayser asked whether COVID-19 relief funds could be used for any of the HVAC costs; Superintendent Joe Blessman said COVID-19 monies can be used for a new school bus, for the first two years salary of the fourth first-grade teacher and for approximately $280,000 of the the middle school HVAC project.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board approved a new five-year contract with the Orion Education Association that gives teachers at least a 3% increase each year, putting them "a little" ahead of the new state-required $40,000 salary. The board also approved a three-year salary increase for administrators, giving them a 3% raise per year. Board members also placed the budget for the year ending June 30, 2022, on display and set a Sept. 22 budget hearing. The budget projects education fund revenue of $9.0 million and expenditures of $8.8 million.
Parent Nathan Ray talked to the board about the mask mandate, questioning its value when students are removing their masks at lunchtime. He also said his one child got overheated on the school bus and was in a "real hard situation" when he got home.
"He would rather pass out than take his mask off and get in trouble," Ray said.
"It's my opinion that the board doesn't really have an option," Blessman said, referring to the oaths taken by board members to follow the laws of the state. "It's the same as a law."