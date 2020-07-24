Orion rehires Diamond — as assistant — amends reopening plan

The Orion school board rehired Dan Diamond in a special board meeting Thursday — but in the capacity of assistant wrestling coach rather than head wrestling coach. The head wrestling coach position remains unfilled.

The board declined to rehire Diamond as head coach in a 5-2 vote July 15 over an incident at the wrestling state tournament. Thursday's vote was 4 yes, 2 abstentions and one absent. Brandon Cooper, Christi Monson, Julie Abbott and Peter Nedved voted yes; Karl Kane and Aaron Kayser abstained; and Kim Nightingale was absent.

The board also amended the school reopening plan for the fall, listing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as school attendance days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The early dismissal is to allow teachers time to post lessons and e-learning online because it's known that some families will opt for remote learning.

Tuesdays and Thursdays will be remote learning days for everybody and will allow the district additional time for deep cleaning. Also, if for example a student comes down with a fever at cross country practice on a Monday night, the district would have additional time to follow procedures for a possible COVID-19 case, including notifying the Henry County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management.

The first day of student attendance is Aug. 17.

