Orion reports good results on Assessment of Readiness

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion test scores have historically been good, and the trend continued with the latest Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) results.

WHAT'S NEW: Grade school Principal R.C. Lowe reported to the school board Wednesday on the latest IAR test scores, saying in reading the school's fifth- and sixth-graders went from 26% meeting and exceeding the Illinois learning standards to 44% meeting and exceeding. He said in math, the school went from 27% meeting and exceeding to 44% meeting and exceeding, and if those "approaching" meeting and exceeding were included — being those who missed by only a couple of questions — it was 78%.

"In every area of math our students beat the state average, and in some cases it's almost double," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The next town hall meeting when the district welcomes the general public will likely be an open house for the new grade school early learning center that should be open in December, or ready for second semester. Superintendent Joe Blessman told the school board Wednesday that the construction projects at the three buildings had $15,000 left in the contingency reserves. The board also approved a fiscal year 2023 budget reflecting $11,055,575 in total revenues and $10,889,071 in total expenditures for a surplus of $166,504. Revenues in the education fund are $9,066,050, and there is a projected surplus of $29,525. Estimated fund balances as of June 30, 2023, are $7.6 million.