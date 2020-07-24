Orion School Board amends reopening plan

The Orion School Board amended the school reopening plan for the fall, listing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as school attendance days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The early dismissal is to allow teachers time to post lessons and e-learning online because it's known that some families will opt for remote learning.

Tuesdays and Thursdays will be remote learning days for everybody and will allow the district additional time for deep cleaning. Also, if for example a student comes down with a fever at cross country practice on a Monday night, the district would have additional time to follow procedures for a possible COVID-19 case, including notifying the Henry County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management.