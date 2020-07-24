Orion School Board amends reopening plan
topical alert top story

Orion School Board amends reopening plan

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Orion High School_AMU3080.JPG

Orion High School, Orion, Illinois

The Orion School Board amended the school reopening plan for the fall, listing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as school attendance days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The early dismissal is to allow teachers time to post lessons and e-learning online because it's known that some families will opt for remote learning.

Tuesdays and Thursdays will be remote learning days for everybody and will allow the district additional time for deep cleaning. Also, if for example a student comes down with a fever at cross country practice on a Monday night, the district would have additional time to follow procedures for a possible COVID-19 case, including notifying the Henry County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management.

The first day of student attendance is Aug. 17.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News