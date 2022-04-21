Orion school board approves $200,000 for reading curriculum

WHAT WE KNOW: Work has been underway on a new reading curriculum for C.R. Hanna grade school.

WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Wednesday approved spending up to $200,000 on a new reading program from Fountas and Pinnell Literacy after the C.R. Hanna reading committee gave a presentation on the new curriculum. The package will include a guided reading collection of 200 titles for kindergarten through third grade, interactive read aloud sets of 120 books for kindergarten through fifth grade, book clubs for third and fourth grades with 32 titles for third grade and 48 titles for fourth, and assessments for kindergarten through fifth grades. Teachers Rachel Usrey, Sydney Adams and Samantha Jankowski said the offering was superior to other publishers because they could pick and choose which components they wanted to buy and avoid having items sit on the shelves and not be used. The committee contacted eight local school districts as well as 30 districts around the state before selecting 10 finalists to examine and choose from.

WHAT'S NEXT: Superintendent Joe Blessman reviewed progress on construction work in the district, explaining that demolition has begun at C.R. Hanna grade school in preparation for work including adding on an early learning center to the building. Pictures showed extensive work planned for the building from replacing bathrooms to expanding the main office area to taking out the stage. He said despite "jackhammering all day long," the staff understood that "what's coming is going to be great" and they would rather be inconvenienced a little bit now than have to come back in September rather than August. He said the middle school HVAC project was on track to have materials arrive by mid-May with completion mid-July. The same contractor that's working at the grade school now will dig footings for the new canopy for the new entrance to the high school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0