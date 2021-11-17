Orion school building plans leave 1 teacher unhappy

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion School District has been working on a building project that would add an early-learning center and STEM classrooms at the grade school, new HVAC units at the middle school and new entries at both the grade school and high school, among other projects.

WHAT'S NEW: Legat Architects presented updates on the plans at Wednesday's board meeting. Zachary Campbell of Legat noted that further consultation had led to the decision to build only two new classrooms at C.R. Hanna instead of four. Instead of adding STEM classrooms, the new plans are to renovate existing fifth-grade classrooms. Underutilized space was found in the building, and this way every classroom in the building can get updates. The district will go out for bids in February, anticipating board approval in March.

High school teacher Becky Nightingale lamented the dropping of plans to enclose the hallway between the main high school building and the ag rooms.

"Being safe in the front doesn't necessarily seal up the building for my students," she said. Board member Kim Nightingale suggested they might look into building an attached building to the high school. Board President Peter Nedved said the issue could go back to the facilities committee "and see what we can do with it."

WHAT'S NEXT: Board members voted 6-0 to approve a tentative property tax levy for 2021, payable in 2022. The levy is $7,009,000, which is a 4.9 increase over last year's $6,678,458. The tax rate will remain the same as it has for the past two years, meaning any increase in taxes collected is due to higher assessed valuations or new construction. Orion's equalized assessed valuation has risen 3.2% to $165,620,540 from $160,500,000 last year.

