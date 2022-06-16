Orion school district is asked to allow home-schoolers in sports

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion School District policy does not currently allow home-educated students to participate in sports teams with the district.

WHAT'S NEW: Leah Dodd and her son Jordan addressed the board Wednesday night to ask for permission to have him join the soccer team. Leah Dodd said she'd had several conversations with the Illinois High School Association who told her school districts could permit home-schooled students on their athletic teams if their curriculum was deemed acceptable. Her daughter was on the Orion girls soccer team years ago, but in the interim the district changed its policy.

"We did not want to be in the business of approving every home-schooler's curriculum," Superintendent Joe Blessman said. The board decided to find out if there is an association that evaluates curriculum and if there are other districts with home-schooled youths participating in sports and how that works, and to put the issue on the July agenda.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mercer County School District is putting a resolution before the Illinois school board convention for the third time and asking the Orion district to join them as a co-sponsor. Mercer County wants the option to develop a safety plan allowing district employees to carry a concealed firearm on school grounds on a voluntary basis.

"It's just a matter of giving districts a choice," board president Peter Nedved said.

"I support their argument is my input," Blessman said. The superintendent said he would contact the Mercer County superintendent and ask him what he would want from the Orion board.

