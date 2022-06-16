Orion school district is asked to allow homeschoolers in sports

WHAT'S NEW: Leah Dodd and her son Jordan addressed the board Wednesday night to ask for permission to have him join the soccer team. Leah Dodd said she'd had several conversations with the Illinois High School Association who told her school districts could permit homeschooled students on their athletic teams if their curriculum was deemed acceptable. Her daughter was on the Orion girls soccer team years ago but in the interim, the district changed its policy. "We did not want to be in the business of approving every homeschooler's curriculum," said Superintendent Joe Blessman. The board decided to find out if there is an association that evaluates curriculum and if there are other districts with homeschooled youths participating in sports and how that works, and to put the issue on the July agenda.