Orion school principals claim smooth start to year

WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman on Wednesday thanked everyone from bus drivers to cafeteria staff to custodians for following new procedures ranging from issues including temperature-checking to new cleaning techniques. "Everybody's kind of stepped up and toed the line, so I appreciate that," he said. Grade school principal R.C. Lowe said students were glad to be back after five months out and have done a "great job putting on their masks." He also said he appreciated both the positive comments and the constructive criticism. "If you ever have any solutions that may help us, we're all ears," he stressed. He said of 428 grade school students, 58 -- or 13.55% -- are on full remote learning. Ten students who attended last year have gone to home-schooling and are no longer with the district. Middle school principal Laura Nelson reported there are 226 students this year and 19 are fully remote learners. High school principal Nathan DeBaillie said there are 328 students in his building this year, down three from last year. He said 9.1% opted for fully remote learning. He also said that there were some issues at lunch that were a concern because of the need to avoid having students congregate, but improvements made from Monday to Wednesday speeded things up. "I don't know if we could be much happier with how our first two days went," he said.