Orion school principals claim smooth start to year

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion schools began a Monday-Wednesday-Friday school attendance schedule on Aug. 17, with Tuesdays and Thursdays reserved for remote learning and deep cleaning of facilities.
WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman on Wednesday thanked everyone from bus drivers to cafeteria staff to custodians for following new procedures ranging from issues including temperature-checking to new cleaning techniques. "Everybody's kind of stepped up and toed the line, so I appreciate that," he said. Grade school principal R.C. Lowe said students were glad to be back after five months out and have done a "great job putting on their masks." He also said he appreciated both the positive comments and the constructive criticism. "If you ever have any solutions that may help us, we're all ears," he stressed. He said of 428 grade school students, 58 -- or 13.55% -- are on full remote learning. Ten students who attended last year have gone to home-schooling and are no longer with the district. Middle school principal Laura Nelson reported there are 226 students this year and 19 are fully remote learners. High school principal Nathan DeBaillie said there are 328 students in his building this year, down three from last year. He said 9.1% opted for fully remote learning. He also said that there were some issues at lunch that were a concern because of the need to avoid having students congregate, but improvements made from Monday to Wednesday speeded things up. "I don't know if we could be much happier with how our first two days went," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: Blessman reported he is proposing a balanced budget for the year ending June 30, 2021. The budget includes an extension of a one-year contract with the Orion Education Association and two percent salary increases for district administrators approved Wednesday. Blessman said the biggest decrease in revenue is projected in the one-cent school facilities sales tax, which he said was down in Rock Island County by 19%. One of the biggest increases was $20,000 for disinfectant cleaning products in the operations and maintenance budget; those products will only be needed if the district remains with in-person learning. A budget hearing was set for Sept. 23.
LISA HAMMER /
