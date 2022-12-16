Orion schools approve 5.6% hike in property tax levy

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion school board set a tentative property tax levy of $7,749,000 at its November meeting.

WHAT'S NEW: The board on Wednesday finalized the property tax levy at $7,749,000, a 5.6% increase over last year's levy of $7,009,000. Superintendent Joe Blessman noted Henry County increased assessments by 8% across the board, so the levy needed to increase if the district wanted to keep the tax rate the same and capture all available dollars. The district's equalized assessed valuation increased by $18 million to $184 million this year.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board gave Blessman a new three-and-a-half year contract with a 4% increase in salary from $151,361 to $157,416. He said after the meeting it would be his retirement contract, with a retirement date of June 30, 2026.

The board did not set a date for a town hall meeting to have an open house at the new pre-school classroom and STEM lab at C.R. Hanna grade school and the new offices at the high school. Blessman noted once they are ready, they need to have the improvements approved by the regional office of education before scheduling an open house. Middle school Principal Chad Bahnks also reported on the school's first official therapy dog, Rion, who is certified through the Quad City Canine Assistance Network.

"He's been nothing but a blessing for us," Bahnks said.