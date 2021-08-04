Orion schools hold off on back-to-school plan

WHAT WE KNOW: Governor J.B. Pritzker held a news conference Wednesday, announcing new mask requirements for schools for the fall.
WHAT'S NEW: The Orion School Board voted 7-0 to table a vote on the district's back-to-school plan (written before the governor's announcement) after Superintendent Joe Blessman read details of the plan at a special Wednesday board meeting. According to Orion's original plan, which was not voted on Wednesday, masks were not mandated. In "level one," defined as the current situation, masks were not mandated with the exception of riding buses. The plan also outlined "level two," in which masks may be required regardless of vaccination or immunity status.
Blessman said an online webinar with four school attorneys revealed if a district flouted the governor, the state board of education could suspend school funding, board members could be held liable or they could take away or suspend the license of the superintendent.
"Our goal is to get kids back," he said. "Masks or no masks, it's better to have kids in school."
The board took public comment on the possibility of a mask mandate and Neal Nelson, Jennifer Norton and Hayley Voorhees talked about their belief that parents should be able to make the best choice for their children. Norton asked what repercussions there would be if students refused to wear masks.
"If we give our rights up, what will the next thing be that we won't have the right to decide?" she asked.
Voorhees said last year she told her children to wear masks with the attitude of "just do it, don't ask any questions, this is what we have to do to get through this year," she said. "I don't want to do that this year."
But David Harris said that as a parent and grandparent, he expected the school board to keep children safe.
"During a pandemic that's been a real challenge, which we all understand," he said. "Masks and other measures may be an inconvenience but they are best to keep our kids safe." Amy Kayser, a district employee, said people's passion might be misdirected at the school board and they should think about who they voted for for governor.
"Hopefully we can work together to use some of that passion and maybe change things at a state level," she said.
The board volunteered there are opportunities to join with other school districts at the regional and state levels. The board meets again Aug. 18.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board also approved the architect's proposal for a new preschool addition and STEM class at C.R. Hanna grade school. Plans are to be drawn up by February and go out for bid in late winter or early spring in preparation for having a structure by next fall.