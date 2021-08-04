Orion schools hold off on back-to-school plan

"If we give our rights up, what will the next thing be that we won't have the right to decide?" she asked.

Voorhees said last year she told her children to wear masks with the attitude of "just do it, don't ask any questions, this is what we have to do to get through this year," she said. "I don't want to do that this year."

But David Harris said that as a parent and grandparent, he expected the school board to keep children safe.

"During a pandemic that's been a real challenge, which we all understand," he said. "Masks and other measures may be an inconvenience but they are best to keep our kids safe." Amy Kayser, a district employee, said people's passion might be misdirected at the school board and they should think about who they voted for for governor.

"Hopefully we can work together to use some of that passion and maybe change things at a state level," she said.

The board volunteered there are opportunities to join with other school districts at the regional and state levels. The board meets again Aug. 18.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board also approved the architect's proposal for a new preschool addition and STEM class at C.R. Hanna grade school. Plans are to be drawn up by February and go out for bid in late winter or early spring in preparation for having a structure by next fall.

