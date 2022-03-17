Orion schools look forward to approving construction bids

WHAT'S NEW: The school board heard from Jeff Sandberg of Legat Architects and Bill Bruce of Bill Bruce Builders at its Wednesday meeting. Sandberg noted the district was in the home stretch for receiving bids, which were to be opened March 17. Base bids are for a secure front entrance and main office renovation at the high school and the grade school and new HVAC systems at the middle school. Other work calls for new exterior window and door replacement and the commons, ceiling update at the high school and a two-classroom addition of early learning (preschool) classroom and a flex classroom as well as repurposing two existing rooms to two STEM rooms at the grade school. The construction budget is $4.75 million while the estimate for alternate bids is $665,000. The board will hold a special meeting Friday, March 18, to go through the results of the bidding process and approve 10 bids related to the projects.