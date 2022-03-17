Orion schools look forward to approving construction bids

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion school district is anticipating $4.9 million worth of construction work at its three school buildings this year.
WHAT'S NEW: The school board heard from Jeff Sandberg of Legat Architects and Bill Bruce of Bill Bruce Builders at its Wednesday meeting. Sandberg noted the district was in the home stretch for receiving bids, which were to be opened March 17. Base bids are for a secure front entrance and main office renovation at the high school and the grade school and new HVAC systems at the middle school. Other work calls for new exterior window and door replacement and the commons, ceiling update at the high school and a two-classroom addition of early learning (preschool) classroom and a flex classroom as well as repurposing two existing rooms to two STEM rooms at the grade school. The construction budget is $4.75 million while the estimate for alternate bids is $665,000. The board will hold a special meeting Friday, March 18, to go through the results of the bidding process and approve 10 bids related to the projects.
People are also reading…
WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman went over other summer construction projects for the board. They include upgrading the old weight room at the high school, restriping parking lots, removing asbestos tile at the grade school, putting a concrete pad and running electrical conduit to the ticket booth at the high school, widening a concrete path to the high school bleachers by an additional 8 feet for 165 feet and replacing door locks at all three buildings.