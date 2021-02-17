 Skip to main content
Orion schools moving ahead with preschool facility plans
NEWSTRACKER: ORION SCHOOLS

WHAT WE KNOW: The prefabricated building that houses Orion's preschool is beyond its life expectancy.

WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Wednesday heard that Legat Architects is expected to submit a master plan for the facility in the next few weeks. Options include bringing the preschool program into the main C.R. Hanna building; however, some outside work still needs to be done. Superintendent Joe Blessman said the district would be bonding for money to pay for the new construction as well as refinancing its current bonds that are at 4 1/2% interest. Refinancing alone will save the district $100,000, he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The district will look for a new middle-school principal after Pprincipal Laura Nelson announced her retirement at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Blessman said the district would start advertising the position with the school board's acceptance of the retirement Wednesday. New hires approved Wednesday were Pamela Jackson, bus driver; Louvenia Schoutteet, bus monitor; Jessica Kettler, ESP child care provider; Pharaoh Gay and Dylan Schultz, both hired as half-time assistant football coach.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

