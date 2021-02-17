Orion schools moving ahead with preschool facility plans

WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Wednesday heard that Legat Architects is expected to submit a master plan for the facility in the next few weeks. Options include bringing the preschool program into the main C.R. Hanna building; however, some outside work still needs to be done. Superintendent Joe Blessman said the district would be bonding for money to pay for the new construction as well as refinancing its current bonds that are at 4 1/2% interest. Refinancing alone will save the district $100,000, he said.