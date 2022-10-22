Orion schools would receive same or better compensation if Prairie Knoll TIF extended

WHAT WE KNOW: The village of Orion is asking all the other taxing districts within village limits to forgo taxes and allow the extension of the Prairie Knoll tax-increment financing district for another 12 years.

WHAT'S NEW: Village President Jim Cooper spoke to the school board Wednesday, outlining what the village hoped to accomplish on the west side of Route 150 where there are already 23 or 24 homes as well as that many empty lots. He said the village planned to require the developer to build one home on speculation and if it sold, build another. They also hope for senior living condos in an area probably not attractive for homes and to build a park with basketball courts and playground equipment. He said with the new "surplus plan," the school district would receive at least equal to, if not more, than what it had gotten in the past. He noted this year's payment to the district was $36,500. He sought a letter of support for the TIF extension, but the board did not have the matter on its agenda and took no action.

WHAT'S NEXT: Board member Kim Nightingale reported on a school safety seminar she attended, noting elementary schools were the top targets for school violence. She said there were 113 "swatting" or hoax calls such as a bomb in the building between Sept. 12 and Oct. 5 across nine states. She noted it was stated that classroom doors needed to be locked at all times during the day, however Superintendent Joe Blessman said that would be impractical with the number of times students were going in and out of the classroom.

"In practice, that's a tough one to try to pull off," he said. Nightingale said some schools had put students' names on post-it notes all around the school, and teachers picked up the notes for students they had a rapport with; for all students remaining whose post-it note did not get picked up by any teachers, staff then knows they do not have a personal relationship with anybody in that building. Board President Peter Nedved said there was usually something to be picked up in such seminars.

"Sometimes it's not the most glamorous piece, sometimes it's the simplest ideas that make a difference," he said.