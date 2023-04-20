WHAT'S NEXT: Grade school librarian Autumn Manning gave a presentation on this summer's remodeling of the library, noting the last renovation was in 1995 when the space had been used as showers, a physical ed office and teacher workroom. This year's work will include new carpeting, a new ceiling, new furniture and many of the facility's 8,000 books will be replaced with new editions. The $8,500 cost for new furniture will largely be covered from an $8,000 donation from the Coulter Trust. The board also discussed the long-awaited open house at the new early learning center and STEAM labs. A tentative date of May 8 was selected; however it may change depending on when Bruce Builders and Legate Construction are available. Outgoing board members Nedved and Kane will also be contacted since they comprised the building committee. Also Wednesday, the parent of a middle-school student who was removed from the track team spoke to the board about the incident in which his son threatened to bring a gun to school. The parent said his son was a victim of "severe and excessive" bullying and he was concerned the actions of the other students were not taken as seriously as they should have been. Blessman said he would be in contact with the parent.