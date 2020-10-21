Orion sees students return to in-person learning model

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion has been on a hybrid learning schedule with in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and remote learning Tuesdays and Thursdays.

WHAT'S NEW: Building principals reported more students returning to in-person classes for the second quarter. At the high school, there were 35 remote learners in the first quarter, and there are now 32. Nineteen middle school students returned to the hybrid model at the start of the second quarter. At the grade school, there were 59 remote learners the first quarter, and there are now 32.

Principal R.C.Lowe said two families with home-schooled students called to ask if they could come back to school. "We said 'absolutely,'" he said. "They see that we have a great school district and we're providing what we can."

Superintendent Joe Blessman said if he'd been asked in August if he thought the district would "still be doing what we're doing in October," he'd have said 'probably not,' but it's a testament to everyone's efforts from teachers to principals to the transportation team that it's worked.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at the high school. Topics will be e-learning feedback and the district's financial picture. Blessman noted the district was talking about a new auditorium and what to do to replace a temporary classroom that's holding preschool at C.R. Hanna. He said he talked to the district architect last week about the best plan to bring to the board, weighing the merits of adding new space with renovating existing space. Board member Aaron Kayser said people might think now was a bad time to talk about building projects, but "if you consider finances and bonds, now is the time we need to talk about projects."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0