Orion to allow home-schoolers to participate in extra-curriculars

WHAT WE KNOW: Parent Leah Dodd asked the Orion school board last month to change school policy to allow her son, Jordan, who is home-schooled, to be able to play on the district's high school soccer team.

WHAT'S NEW: School board members voted 5-0 to make the policy change and allow home-schooled students to participate in extra-curricular activities without physically attending Orion schools. The district will have to grant the students district credit for home-schooled courses, and administrators expressed concern about setting policy for blanket recognition of home-school curriculum as being as rigorous as theirs. Dodd said her family's goal was just to have her son play soccer, not to have him graduate from Orion High School.

"Colleges don't care that my name is on his (graduation) certificate," she said. "Colleges are recognizing that that's legitimate."

Superintendent Joe Blessman said the administration might come back to the board with more safeguards for the new policy.

WHAT'S NEXT: In response to an email from the regional office of education in early July, the district is listing mandated threat assessment teams for its buildings to thwart potential acts of violence. The teams may take a threat and examine students' social media pages, monitor students' assignments, talk to students and staff, search lockers and work with the police in an effort to intervene before violence occurs. The C.R. Hanna Elementary team is composed of the principal, school psychologist, social worker and district nurse. The middle school team includes the principal, guidance counselor and a seventh-grade teacher. At the high school, the team is the principal, the dean of students and the guidance counselor. At the district office, the team is the superintendent, the secretary to the superintendent and the head of maintenance. Blessman noted a form outlining the threat, the people involved, the target and witnesses may be amended for district use.

"In Illinois we tend to build planes in flight, and that's what we're doing here," he said.