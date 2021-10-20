Orion to go out for bids for STEM lab, classrooms

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion School District has been working to replace the portable classrooms that house its preschool for some time.

WHAT'S NEW: Orion will go out for bids for two 900-square-foot preschool classrooms and one 1,800-square-foot STEM lab on Nov. 2. The new construction will be located off the east end of the kindergarten rooms at C.R.Hanna between the existing building and the Catholic church. School officials recently toured the STEM lab at Hamilton School in Moline.

"It's pretty exciting when you saw what Hamilton had, that in a year and a half could be available to our students," Superintendent Joe Blessman said. The architect will come to the Nov. 20 school board meeting, and the district anticipates accepting a bid at the December meeting. The work includes an HVAC project at the middle school; the boiler is good for another 20 years, but five rooftop units are to be replaced. The entryways at the grade school and the high school are also being reconfigured.