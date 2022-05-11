Orion's Andrew Lister is surprised by Golden Apple

ORION — Students and friends surprised Orion High School teacher Andrew Lister Tuesday evening by attending the presentation of his Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching at Orion's Central Park.

The highly prestigious annual award recognizes and honors outstanding teachers for their roles in promoting lasting, positive effects on students' lives and building stronger communities.

Lister was one of more than 400 nominations of ninth through 12th grade teachers and is one of 10 award recipients in Illinois this year. Lister teaches English to juniors and seniors and also has three dual credit courses through Black Hawk College, where he has also taught as an adjunct.

Award recipients receive a $5,000 cash award and a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University at no cost.

Recipients also become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of educators who play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs, dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage.

Golden Apple Foundation president Alan Mather said Lister was a winner not only because of the way he connects with students but also how he engages people and has people disagree respectfully.

"That's needed right now," said Mather.

State Rep. Dan Swanson noted he'd met several of Lister's former students — a total of 31 said they were coming Tuesday evening — and was impressed at how they described him as a leader, a mentor and a role model.

"That's what we need in our teachers today," said Swanson, congratulating Lister on his passion for positively impacting students and providing a bright future for them.

Former student Bradlee Fair, whose junior year in high school was 2014, said she didn't think she truly appreciated Lister until she became a teacher herself. She said she remembers thinking of Lister during an interview question for her job as a Galesburg math teacher when they asked, "Who would be your ideal teacher?"

"He's been mentoring me through the entire process," said Fair.

"One of the best things about teaching for me is finding out that a number of my students in the past have gone on to be educators," said Lister at a reception for him after the awards ceremony. "It's one of the most tremendous things to know that the things I taught students inspired them to want to go into the profession as well — that's everything to me."

He said his teaching philosophy is to get to know who your students are and show them you care.

"Just make as many connections as you can," he said, adding that once those connections are made, students are more receptive to what you are telling them. "Academically with the level of work, I want to make them consider different perspectives that they've never heard before."

He said it's also important to be collaborative and work with your peers. "There are amazing professionals in this building," he said.

Lister is completing his 15th year of teaching. He said sometimes people think it is a thankless profession, and the pandemic was certainly difficult and made teaching that much more challenging, but Lister said he remains surprised and humbled and glad to "get to do one of the best jobs in the world."

Lister's closest friends are the Little family. Bill Little said Lister had been his best friend since age 10 and when he first heard he was nominated for the Golden Apple award, Little knew he was going to win it. His wife Amanda noted Lister grades papers at their house when he comes to visit "because that's how much he cares and he doesn't take time out for himself."

Lister heads Orion High School's teacher mentoring program and is proud to guide a program to try to acclimate teachers to the building and to their profession.

"They know that they're supported as an educator," he said.

He said he hopes what he learns from the Golden Apple mentoring program will only enhance his role with mentoring in Orion.

He said he appreciates and marvels at the work Golden Apple does to support, bring in and retain teachers in a profession that's severely lacking in teachers.

"There are so many schools with openings," he said. "(Golden Apple) proves that this is a profession that's worth going into."

He said the organization's social media presence states "Welcome to the family."

"I love that word," he said. "That description can feel needed when you feel so lonely, sometimes you're overwhelmed, you're tired. The program is a great way of helping to support teachers."

The Golden Apple Foundation was created more than 35 years ago by founders Mike and Pat Koldyke to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence especially in schools-of-need. The Koldykes felt that teachers did not receive adequate recognition for their contributions to building a stronger, better-educated society.

Ted Leuck, a 2010 graduate, said Lister had encouraged his artistic side.

"I always felt excited to go to class," Leuck said. "There was his ability to bring energy to something that might not be so much fun. I remember that vividly. I'm very happy for him; it's well-deserved."

Lister said he'd come to the awards ceremony today to honor students for their scholarship, and he was "really overwhelmed" to be on the receiving end of an award.

"That's the only word I can use to describe all of this," he said. "I'm honored. It's very cool."

