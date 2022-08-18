Our Lady of Lourdes School and St. John Vianney Catholic Church to acquire property for a new school and church

The Bettendorf City Council held a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance rezoning for over 60 acres of property for Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Tuesday.

The property will be platted to use for the construction of a new school and church, located at the northwest corner of Hopewell Avenue and Criswell Street.

The development of these projects are still in preliminary planning phases; details regarding the scope and timeline for the projects have yet to be determined.

The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission approved the rezoning request by a 5-0 margin at the meeting on July 20.

According to Tuesday's agenda, the area proposed for development is contemplated in the Bettendorf Future Land Use Map as urban land institute (ULI). Adjacent areas located to the west and north are also shown as ULI. One portion of land located south of Hopewell Avenue is shown as urban medium intensity (UMI).

"Churches and schools are compatible and desirable uses for the current and future neighboring residential development in the area. In addition, the improved road and separated trail transportation amenities on Hopewell Avenue are considered sufficient for the proposed development of a church and school. The proposed development is consistent with Comprehensive Plan Goal F: Promote Recreational and Cultural Opportunities," the agenda said.

This story is developing.