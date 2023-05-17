Palmer College of Chiropractic alumnus Dr. Paul Hetrick recently donated $1 million for the school to expand its Sports and Rehabilitation Residency program — gifted to "pay it forward" for future and aspiring chiropractors, he said.

"I personally wanted to pay homage to the chiropractors who were not only ostracized by the allopathic community decades ago, but in many cases, had to serve time in jail to allow our profession to mature," Hetrick said. "It's my personal belief that we owe those pioneers our most humble thanks for never compromising on the science, art, and philosophy of chiropractic."

Hetrick, who graduated from Palmer in 1977, is the founder of HydroWorx, an aquatic therapy pool and hydrotherapy equipment company based in Pennsylvania. More than 30,000 athletes and patients use the equipment each day, according to the company's website, including professional sports teams and top U.S. health care centers.

After selling HydroWorx, Hetrick planned to make a, "significant contribution" to his alma mater — but said he didn't want his name on a building.

"I didn't want something that is static; I wanted something that is going to grow," he said. "I really wanted to give the money to a purpose, vision and a team of talented individuals. Obviously, my background has been sports rehabilitation, and they (Palmer) came back to me with this wonderful program, and we agreed upon that's how the money is moving forward."

Palmer's Sports and Rehabilitation Residency program is the longest-standing of its kind nationwide, offering Doctors of Chiropractic the opportunity to build clinical skills and earn specialized credentials while teaching parts of the Palmer curriculum.

Residents work toward earning the advanced "Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board" credential.

Dr. Dan Weinert, provost, was the second Palmer resident to complete the program.

“We’re at the start of something big, and this gift will allow our program to grow,” he said in a college announcement. “With this gift, we will be purposeful in the design of this and exponentially expand the program. We also will expand it to Palmer Florida, where there’s significant interest in having a comparable program.”

Noting how skeletal function, sports medicine and sports therapy research have grown since his time at Palmer, Hetrick hopes his donation challenges students, faculty and clinicians to ask, "What if?"

In February, he visited Palmer and met with students to see the residency program firsthand.

"It was eye-opening for me," he said, as he hadn't been back since 1979. "I'm just amazed at all the technology, the ability for the students to learn at any place on campus. … The resources are there, they (students) need to put the passion and purpose behind it, and they can become extremely successful. Not only on the financial side, but being able to treat patients and improve the health care of mankind."

Jennifer Smittendorf, a rehabilitation intern, is in her ninth trimester at Palmer.

To her, alumni donations like Hetrick's show a, "true comradery within the chiropractic community."

"To know that I am not alone in this field is tremendously reassuring. … Not only will this donation go towards the students, but the future impact they will provide within communities worldwide," Smittendorf said. "It feels incredibly fulfilling, knowing that Palmer alumni are willing to give back to (chiropractic) students."

She also thanked Hetrick for his generosity in helping to grow Palmer's Rehabilitation Center.

"To be able to utilize and provide new equipment and tools that will allow us the chance to advance in the program is a blessing," she said.

The donation brings Palmer a step closer to its "Daring and Driven" fundraising campaign goal of $25 million — the largest of any chiropractic college. To date, Palmer has raised $21.4 million.

