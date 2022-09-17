Palmer College dedicates new student housing to Paul and Donna VanDuyne, co-chairs and $2.5 million donors to the largest campaign in Palmer history

Paul and Donna VanDuyne — both originally from New Jersey — met while completing their graduate studies at Palmer College of Chiropractic in the mid-1970s, staying in the Quad-Cities afterward to pursue work.

Because of the impact Palmer had on their present-day success, the VanDuynes now co-chair the $25 million “Daring and Driven” fundraising campaign — the largest in the college’s 125-year history — donating $2.5 million themselves.

“It's an honor for us to be able to give back to the college because Paul and I feel that we've gained so much by attending,” Donna VanDuyne said. “Our marriage and our, our family — what's more important than that? So, we're just pleased that we can do that.”

Before retiring, Donna served as an associate professor in Palmer’s Department of Technique for 15 years. One of her students was Dennis Marchiori — now the CEO and chancellor of Palmer College.

Paul, who had an engineering degree prior, worked for a small engineering firm to pay tuition while at Palmer. He decided to stick with engineering post-graduation, buying into his former employer’s company.

Still, his experience at Palmer gave him what he needed to launch the company into success.

“I could speak the language of health care professionals, and so we started doing work in that market,” he said, adding that Donna’s salary supported their family while he developed the company.

Fast forward, his company IMEG — based out of Rock Island — is one of the largest players in the health care engineering market nationwide. He also serves on Palmer’s Board of Trustees.

In recognition of their continued leadership and contributions to Palmer, the college dedicated its new student housing complex after the VanDuynes.

“It's very humbling. I think about us meeting in the hallways back in 1975 and sharing the Palmer experience,” Paul said. “To think about something that developed me into who I am today, and now having a role in doing that for future students … it’s a wonderful feeling.”

The “Paul and Donna VanDuyne Hall” dedication took place Saturday as part of Palmer’s 125th-anniversary celebration. It's located on the east side of campus, near the intersection of Perry St. and Palmer Drive.

Paul said the complex was a nice visual addition to campus, but he is most excited about it opening up a space for the future generation of Palmer chiropractors.

“We can look at the number of students that are going to be able to come to Palmer, live right on campus and participate in all the amenities that have developed over the last 10 years,” he said.

Donna seconded this, recalling problems she faced while commuting to campus during her years at Palmer.

The new complex features 115 apartments, with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. It includes seven study areas, one meditation area, three multi-purpose rooms and two lounges spread throughout the building.

The complex’s upper deck features a view, lounge furniture and a social space. Students can gather outside the building, which boasts a fire pit and grilling area. All utilities are included, and students can do laundry on each floor free of charge.

Starting in October, students will begin moving in to Paul and Donna VanDuyne Hall.

Daring and Driven has raised $20.2 million over the past five years; its impact clear through several recent campus improvements, like new housing.

“Palmer is evolving and growing in a phenomenal way,” Paul said. “Looking at the campaign, we really had a lot of confidence that it was going to be hugely successful, based on just the momentum of what's happening at the Palmer campuses.”

Donna said being involved with such a hefty campaign brought her joy.

“There are a number of students I taught at Palmer who are now faculty or administration there, so I get to see them and continue that relationship with them, and means a lot to me,” she said.

The VanDuyne’s youngest son is currently a Palmer student.

“We enjoy seeing him have the Palmer experience; I've never seen him so enthusiastic about anything before, maybe skateboarding,” Donna said, laughing. “But the school, the opportunities, the instructors and the camaraderie on campus — I'm just so thrilled that he's able to experience that and to be a part of it.”