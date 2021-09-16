Palmer College dedicates new study building and terrace

Palmer College of Chiropractic is scheduled to officially dedicate its new David D. Palmer Learning Commons on Thursday.
The $10.2 million Commons is about 22,270 square feet, according to a news release. It includes 75 study spaces for individuals and groups, a learning laboratory where students can practice their techniques, a library customized for chiropractic students, an outdoor terrace, and a coffee and snack bar.
Architecturally, the Commons renovation includes arches retained from the original design and a glass atrium with a staircase modeled on the anatomy of the human spine.
The member of the Palmer family for whom the Commons is named worked to get the school designated as an accredited, nonprofit higher-education institution, according to the release. He is also credited with professionalizing Palmer College and helping define what it would become.
Though the dedication ceremony was set for Thursday, students and Palmer faculty and staff have already been using the new facility for a few months. About 900 students use it every trimester.
The college has nearly $36 million in other capital projects underway at the Davenport campus, according to the release. They are the $10.2 million Experiential Learning Center, which will include a variety of laboratories; a $22.9 million housing complex with room for as many 139 students; and a $2.6 million athletic field.