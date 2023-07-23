An unconfirmed number of students — around 700, sources say — at Palmer College of Chiropractic were hit with ethics violations for allegedly side-stepping mandatory yearly compliance training.

Palmer's Office of Compliance virtually notified students of their charges on Tuesday, July 10, the first day of classes this trimester.

The notice began:

"During Palmer College of Chiropractic’s 2023 Compliance Training cycle, our records indicate that you engaged in the following misconduct in the process of completing the mandatory annual student training:

Utilized multiple devices simultaneously to complete multiple courses concurrently; or

Failed to engage in the full content of the training course by substantially fast forwarding through the content; or

Participated in both behaviors listed above."

It proffered options on how students could respond — either an informal resolution or formal hearing.

In signing an informal resolution, Palmer students effectively admit to misconduct and must re-do all online training courses, "in the manner intended" by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

According to the notice, signed informal resolution agreements were due by 4:30 p.m. on July 14. If not, the charges default to Palmer's formal hearing process.

Palmer's compliance coordinators were to process and schedule formal hearing requests. They also appoint the Hearing Panel, whose decision dictates the sanctions or consequences imposed on students.

Sanctions range from written reprimands or fines to more serious outcomes, such as suspension or dismissal. Other possible repercussions include eligibility loss for financial aid and scholarships; certain clubs and organizations; immigrant status, awards, leadership positions and preceptorships.

Jordan Roberts, a 27-year-old third-trimester student from Dallas, Ga., will dispute his charge through a formal hearing.

As a veteran, he said he's accustomed to addressing "higher-ranking" bodies and said he's not worried about possible sanctions.

"If (Palmer) would have told us not to do it, we probably wouldn't have done it," Roberts said. "Or, if they would have just said, 'Hey, would you mind redoing these couple of trainings?' instead of giving out an ethics violation — because I think that's why people are so upset."

To him, the sheer number of accused students warrants reconsideration.

"I don't think 700 students, maliciously, were just trying to break the rules, you know?" he asked. "It just sounds like (Palmer) should have just sent out a warning for next year."

Student Jackson Schmits, 22, of Findlay, Ohio, also says he wasn't aware that fast-forwarding through content or watching multiple trainings concurrently would warrant an ethics violation.

He knows of at least 10 others who were notified of an ethics violation, and Roberts said the majority of his friends at the school also received letters. Palmer officials declined to say how many were cited.

Seven Palmer students spoke with a reporter, including five who received letters. Several spoke off the record, saying they feared retribution if they shared their surprise and frustration with the handling of the matter.

Since Palmer's classroom exam standards are clear, Roberts said, the same should apply to mandatory trainings.

"Plainly state the rules, like you do on one side," he said. "I don't understand why the school can't be straightforward."

Schmits also referenced technological disruptions: "The software the college uses is very glitchy, and the videos would freeze. When it did, I switched devices, and they flagged me because they were both running."

Scheduling was also a concern.

While Palmer officials did not confirm dates, the training was open from April through June.

"I got lucky, getting the (training) emails earlier than most. … but it was a load of training," Roberts said. "That's less time to study for national boards or exams. I feel like they're not really putting themselves in the students' shoes."

While Schmits thinks Palmer may have believed they did enough to direct students on the training, he said responsibility falls on himself for not reviewing the Student Code of Ethics beforehand.

"(Palmer) communicated very well, making sure we know what happened and how our consequences could be dealt with," he said. "My experience was that they simply are giving us a warning to do it right and don’t mess up again."

For this reason, Schmits said he chose the informal route.

According to Article VII of Palmer's Student Code, those facing a misconduct charge are "presumed innocent until a Hearing Panel finds misconduct was proven subject to a timely appeal."

When contacted by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, Palmer responded with the following statement:

"In accordance with Palmer College Board of Trustees’ policy, federal mandates and industry best practices, Palmer employees and students are required to complete annual online compliance training. The performance of individuals on these education modules is confidential information that will not be shared nor discussed beyond a limited number of authorized personnel."

The college's response also linked to the International Center for Academic Integrity (ICAI), a global nonprofit focused on combatting academic dishonesty in higher education. According to ICAI research, more than 60 percent of university students admit to cheating in some form.

