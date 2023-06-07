Palmer College of Chiropractic recently received its largest single gift from a living alumnus in the school's 126 years: $3 million from Dr. William Kiernan.
To honor Kiernan and his late wife, Mary, Palmer renamed the new Experiential Learning Center (ELC) facility the "William J. & Mary A. Kiernan Hall - Anatomy & Technique Center."
“This significant gift advances our vision to create a student learning experience that can’t be replicated anywhere else, Palmer Chancellor and CEO Dr. Dennis Marchiori said in an announcement.
Now retired and living in Atkinson, New Hampshire, Kiernan graduated from Palmer in 1951.
According to Palmer's announcement, Kiernan knew he wanted to become a Doctor of Chiropractic at age 10.
"When I graduated high school, I put in my yearbook that I was going to be a chiropractor," he said in a video interview with Palmer officials. "I think I'm the only guy that did what he said he was going to do."
Kiernan arrived in Davenport at 19 years old — marking 75 years of his involvement in the chiropractic field.
"That involvement, really, it's a structure built in me," he said. "I've seen the evolution and the growth of chiropractic, and we've got to keep the growth and the evolution going on. The only way you can keep going on is through good, educational programs and development of the student."
Having no background in subjects like anatomy before Palmer, Kiernan said he grasped the curriculum quickly.
"The system they were teaching was very understandable, and it was a very good learning experience," he said. "I think I learned a lot from B.J.'s (Palmer) selections on the evolution of the nervous system."
Like B.J. Palmer himself, Kiernan went on to become a pioneer of the chiropractic field.
After graduating from Palmer, he returned to his home state of Massachusetts — which was a non-licensed state for chiropractic during the time. Kiernan worked with others chiropractors for 14 years to advocate for licensure and were later successful when former Massachusetts Gov. John Vople signed the Massachusetts Chiropractic Enabling Act in 1966.
Kiernan practiced in his clinic in Lawrence, Massachusetts, until retiring in 1997.
“The students of today are the students of the future, and the future of chiropractic is dependent upon them," he said. "My life has been chiropractic. Palmer College is important to me because Palmer College has been my life."
Palmer opened the formerly-named ELC in March 2022, part of ongoing capital improvements to the main Davenport campus. The facility hosts core anatomy and technique courses for Palmer, featuring five technique labs and four anatomy labs.
Tom Dallmier, a Palmer first-year student, said the ELC had given him several resources to expand how he studied, especially coming from the smaller Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh.
"The cadaver labs are great to use to get down gross anatomy structures, in addition to open labs providing opportunity to look more in detail outside of class," Dallmier said. "Our technique rooms have been a great way to get quality practice for palpation, rather than having to use makeshift ways to practice techniques from home."
In 2019, Kiernan and his wife, Mary, were both inducted as Palmer Academy of Chiropractic Fellows.
The Kiernan's also established the "Dr. William J. and Mary A. Kiernan Radiology Endowment" and an endowed scholarship bearing their names, bringing their total Palmer investments to $4 million.
"Having Palmer alumni giving back to the school so we can continually advance what we have at our disposal as students, is a great benefit of Palmer," Dallmier said.
The $3 million donation moves Palmer a step closer to reaching $25 million for its “Daring and Driven” campaign. Palmer has raised $24.8 million to date.
