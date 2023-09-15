Palmer College of Chiropractic raised a total of $30.2 million from donors and alumni through its "Daring and Driven" fundraising campaign — setting a record among chiropractic schools.

The campaign, which concluded on Sept. 1, 2023, exceeded Palmer's initial fundraising goal by more than 20%. Daring and Driven funds will be used toward scholarships, endowment and college capital.

On Friday, Palmer CEO and chancellor Dennis Marchiori announced the campaign total during an alumni and donor celebration at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport.

“When we started this fundraising campaign in support of Palmer College’s vision for a world of unlimited health and human potential, we knew we would need to rally the Palmer nation to support the college like never before,” Barbara Melbourne, vice chancellor for institutional advancement, said in a Palmer news release. “This campaign engaged alumni that span decades and generations, including hundreds of recent alumni and even current students.”

Palmer's Daring and Driven campaign garnered a total of 2,200 donors.

“This is history,” Dr. Marchiori said. “And the total dollars raised represents so much more than just a number. This unprecedented swell of support from alumni and friends demonstrates their belief that we offer the very best chiropractic education in the world today, as well as a commitment to ensuring we will always do so. We are deeply grateful for their participation in this campaign.”

The fundraising milestone comes during a period of record-breaking enrollment growth and investments at Palmer’s campuses in Davenport and Port Orange, Florida.

Over the past five years, Palmer has added $12.5 million to its endowment and student opportunity scholarship program, also completing eight new capital projects.

“This … will have a ripple effect on Palmer students, the college, and the profession for decades to come.” Marchiori added. “This is also just the start. We know that there is more work to do to rally our graduates and friends together to help Palmer reach new heights as we educate the very best chiropractors in the world.”

Lead gifts to the Daring and Driven campaign included:

