An anonymous Florida couple recently gifted $4 million to Palmer College of Chiropractic — the largest donation in the college's 126-year history.

The donation propels Palmer past its $25 million "Daring and Driven" fundraising campaign goal, landing at a total of $29.8 million donated by alumni, friends and others in the chiropractic world.

“As friends and admirers of Palmer College and its Florida campus, our gift is an investment in an organization—truly an economic engine—that is elevating the well-being of the citizens of Volusia County and beyond,” the anonymous donors said in a news release. “This gift will support the people who do the meaningful and important work of educating future chiropractors—the graduates who eventually go out into their communities and transform lives through their care.”

As the Daring and Driven campaign nears closing on Sept. 1, Palmer has extended its campaign goal to $30 million.

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.palmer.edu/alumni/daring-and-driven/.

In June, Dr. William Kiernan, '51, gifted $3.3 million — the largest alumnus donation in Palmer history.

These hefty donations come in an era of record-breaking enrollment growth at Palmer's main campus and its campus in Port Orange, Florida.

Additionally, the college has made major investments in new academic and recreational facilities, technology and student housing over the past five years. Namely, the main campus' new David D. Palmer Learning Commons and Paul and Donna VanDuyne Hall.