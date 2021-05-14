Pandemic food assistance cards for Iowa Quad-Cities school children being issued

Iowa has begun issuing monetary food assistance for school children impacted by the coronavirus pandemic during the 2020-2021 school year, including in the Quad-Cities.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer money cards are being issued to the families of students who are eligible for free or reduced lunches during the 2020-2021 school year but were temporarily unable to receive those lunches because of districts' responses to the pandemic, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The cards are being sent by mail. The mailings began Monday to households in nearly 200 school districts, including the Davenport and North Scott community school districts, and 51 nonpublic schools.

The mailings are based on data sent to the state by the districts and schools, and the issuance of cards will continue through the summer as more submit the needed information about their students. Households receiving the cards should keep them once the initial funds are spent because there will be further disbursements.