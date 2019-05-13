New principal announced

The board unanimously approved to appoint Darren Erickson as principal of Pleasant Valley High School.

Erickson started as an English teacher at the high school, before moving to Illinois for a principal position. He then moved back to Pleasant Valley and has been associate principal at the high school since 2011.

The current high school principal, Mike Zimmer, was appointed the director of secondary education in February, with a July 1 start date.