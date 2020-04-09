Parents alert Geneseo district to possible cafeteria contamination

WHAT'S NEW: Parents Chris and Brenda Robb have been in touch with Geneseo Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh about the possible spread of virus in the cafeterias when students are entering their unique student identification number for payment of breakfasts and lunches before eating and after they've washed their hands. They first brought it up before the shelter-in-place break, and the district worked with them to have someone else enter in the PIN numbers for their children. Brenda Robb has since sent another e-mail of general concern about having children enter their PINs, and Brumbaugh said the district has discussed options to alleviate the concern. "We'll have a plan in place after the break," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Geneseo may be looking at what projects will have to be delayed in the next three months, but overall the district is in a good financial position, according to Tim Gronski, chief school business official. Gronski said Geneseo had alternate bonds being paid with the 1-cent school facilities sales tax, which is taking a hit, but he said the district could levy to pay for the bonds even if payments didn't come from the sales tax. "I don't think there's anything for us to worry about," he said. He said not just the teachers but also all of the district's hourly support staff were being paid, and he said the district had good reserves in working cash and was in a position to "ride out" difficulties. "There are a lot of districts that don't have that luxury," he said, referring to a practice of issuing tax anticipation warrants to meet payroll, which he said Geneseo hasn't had to do since the late 1980s. He added the district would continue to watch cash flow and listen to what the governor says about whether future categorical payments are going to come on time. He noted the district will propose a "very conservative" budget for the 2020-21 school year.